Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

