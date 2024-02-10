Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.83 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

