Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

