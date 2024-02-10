CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFBK opened at $21.76 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.53.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CF Bankshares news, Director David L. Royer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Articles

