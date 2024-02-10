Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $159.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

