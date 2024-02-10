Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading 1,400% Higher

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) were up 1,400% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 224,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 35,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$796,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

