Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

