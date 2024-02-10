Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

