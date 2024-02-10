iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS QUAL opened at $157.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

