198 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,844.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,490.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3,201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

