State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,327 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.