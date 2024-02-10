New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) CEO Thomas R. Cangemi Buys 11,310 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 227,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

