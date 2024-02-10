Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 22nd

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,014,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

