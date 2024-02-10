State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,425 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

