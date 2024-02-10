State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,731 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ferguson by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

FERG opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $199.52.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

