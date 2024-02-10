State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.