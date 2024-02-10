State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,159,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 298,310 shares of company stock valued at $21,753,688 and sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

