State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 37,857 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,857 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

