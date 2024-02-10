State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,000 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of H World Group worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

H World Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

