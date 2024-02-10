State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,899 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.14. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

