Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 8,029 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $160,660.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John R. Moore sold 17,993 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $359,860.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $89,218.50.

Shares of EWTX opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

