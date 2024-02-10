Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Anthony J. Gargano Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $88.31.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.