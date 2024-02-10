Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $795 million to $820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

REYN opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 585.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.