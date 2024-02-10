CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 5.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,425,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,364,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX
CEMEX Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 678.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.