CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 5.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,425,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,364,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 678.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.