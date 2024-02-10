Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 29th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 184.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 486,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,935,000 after buying an additional 234,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

