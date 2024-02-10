PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock worth $19,174,965 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

