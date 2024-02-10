Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

