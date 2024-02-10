Baker Hughes (BKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Baker Hughes has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $56,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

