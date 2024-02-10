Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.08.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
