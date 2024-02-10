Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

