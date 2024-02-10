Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 505,812 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.