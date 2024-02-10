PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 204.5%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.