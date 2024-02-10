Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Announces $0.19 Interim Dividend

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
Amcor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Amcor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.