Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Illumina Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

