Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.23 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.50.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $388.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $391.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after buying an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,850,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

