Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $388.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $391.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.50.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

