RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 6.2 %

RICK stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.