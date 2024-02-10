First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

