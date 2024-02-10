SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. SelectQuote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.43 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,573,000 after buying an additional 140,708,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,684,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 13,256.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,350,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

