Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.84 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radware will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Radware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Radware by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

