Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Elizabeth Kathryn King Sells 3,783 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 112,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 93,949 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

