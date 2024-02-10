Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

