Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42. Bunge Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

