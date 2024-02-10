ABCMETA (META) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.42

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $624,393.96 and approximately $8.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.94 or 1.00046186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00183684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000624 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $25.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

