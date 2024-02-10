Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $25,260.49 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.44 or 0.99931789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00183744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00187859 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,019.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

