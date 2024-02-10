G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $433.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

