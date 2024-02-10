ZClassic Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $650,893.30 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

