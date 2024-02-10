32,575 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 74.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $237,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 120.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 187,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

