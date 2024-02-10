Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Get Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.