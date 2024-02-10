Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,437 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

