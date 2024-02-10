Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 7,193 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

View Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.